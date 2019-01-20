Danny Green finds a Raptors teammate for each Ninja Turtle

Danny Green is a big Ninja Turtles guy.

Not just any version of TMNT will do, though. The ’90s animated version, for obvious reasons, is where it’s at for the Raptors shooting guard.

On a recent episode of Inside The Green Room, DG took a few moments away from talking basketball to find a Raptors teammate for each Ninja Turtle.

Leonardo, the leader of the crew, most closely resembles Kawhi, according to Green. And Raphael, the “angry” rebellious type, is none other than Serge Ibaka.

“Serge is an emotional guy — in terms that he plays with passion. He gets into the game, and a lot of his play and a lot of how he does things is based on his energies and emotions,” Green said in the video above.

Green mentions Kyle Lowry has that “class clown” vibe, making him a natural fit for Michaelangelo. And rounding out the All Turtle lineup, the Raptors shooting guard picked himself as Donatello, the strategic middle man who keeps everyone even-keeled.

How about Shredder, the final boss? That distinction belongs to a whole squad, and you can probably guess which one.

“It’s probably Golden State man,” Green said.

“You gotta beat Shredder to take the city, right?”

