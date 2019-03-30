Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard's pre-season 'intervention' with Kyle Lowry

During Toronto’s training camp prior to the 2018-19 season, new Raptors head coach Nick Nurse called a meeting to ask four of his star players to lead an “intervention” with Kyle Lowry in an effort to change the point guard's approach to practice.

The request put Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard — who were obtained in the ground-shaking DeMar DeRozan trade last summer — in an odd spot.

“We got to find a way to get K-Low to do this better in practice or do this more,” Nurse said about Lowry, who is to his own admission isn’t the my prolific practice player.

Green and Leonard hesitantly played along, but the fact the two landed in Toronto via the deal that sent Lowry’s BFF out of town didn’t help damper the weirdness.

“We just got here, you traded one of his closest friends, and we’re going to have an intervention to tell (Lowry) to practice more. You want me to tell him to practice better?” Green said of his thoughts during the encounter.

I’m not exactly sure what constitutes a successful intervention, but with how Lowry and his teammates can laugh about it now, it’s safe to say the unexpected meeting hasn’t hurt the team’s chemistry in the slightest.

