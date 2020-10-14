Danny Dyer tells men to open up about their mental health: ‘Even if you talk to a f***ing tree, talk to something’

Danny Dyer has urged men to speak more openly about their mental health issues.

Speaking to PA, the Eastenders actor explained that it is “so important” for men to talk about their mental wellbeing, particularly while we are living through the pandemic.

“There's still that gender thing where men don't feel natural opening up, talking, and it is something that is so important,” he said.

“This mental health thing what's going on as well at the moment, the pandemic really is just a sideshow to what's going on really with people's f***ing brains and the anxiety.”

Dyer added that the most important thing to do is to talk about any mental health issues you are experiencing.

“It is tough and you have got to talk about stuff, you have got to get it out there,” he said.

"Even if you talk to a f***ing tree, talk to something."

The 43-year-old went on to say that it is "important to be confident in your own voice" and that "everyone's stressing out about something" at the moment.

“It's dark days isn't it, it is dark for all of us and I think it is affecting people's lives to another level, emotionally and financially,” he continued.

Speaking about the first few weeks of lockdown, Dyer revealed he was “scared” about what might happen.

“I thought I was going to die, I thought my wife was going to die, my wife's diabetic,” he said.

"I thought my kids were going to die. We all had that fear.

"That is the vibe that is going on and that definitely comes through with some of the questions and dilemmas that are coming our way."

Dyer is launching a podcast with his daughter, Dani, titled “Sorted With The Dyers” in which he and Dani offer advice to listeners about their personal lives.

If you are in need of mental health support, you can contact the free Samaritans helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

