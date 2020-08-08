Danny Dyer sends touching birthday message to daughter Dani

Danny Dyer has sent his daughter Dani a touching message to mark her 24th birthday.

The 43-year-old actor shared the message on Instagram alongside an image which appeared to show the pair dressed as baubles on stage together.

He wrote: “Happy birthday my Dani Dyer, I fell in love with you as soon as I clapped my eyes on you 24 years ago today.

Danny Dyer with his daughter Dani (Ian West/PA) More

“Just wanna remind you how beautiful, kind, creative, talented, generous, witty … and rare you are … coz I know sometimes you forget … and you should never forget.”

He added: “I wanna thank you for never letting me down.

“Have the perfect day.”

The EastEnders actor is set to become a grandfather after his reality TV star daughter announced last week that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The couple first got together before she starred in ITV dating series Love Island in 2018, and rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the show.