Danny Dyer Reveals The Staggering Amount He Spent On A Post-EastEnders Holiday

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer has revealed he spent an eye-watering amount of money on a post-EastEnders holiday.

The actor bowed out of the BBC soap after nine years on Christmas Day as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter.

As his final scenes aired over the festive period, Danny was seen on social media on a family trip the Maldives, which he has now revealed set him back a whopping £140,000.

Speaking to The Times, Danny said the holiday was a treat after an intensive year shooting his final storylines on Albert Square.

“It cost £140,000. Best holiday we’ve ever had. It was a reward for the last year, which was one of the busiest I’ve ever had,” he said.

“It was an horrific shooting schedule. The trip was a complete extravagance but then why do you earn money?”

Danny also explained that one of the reasons he quit his role as Mick was so he could spend more time with his family, including his daughter, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who is currently expecting twins with footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

“One reason I left EastEnders was because I wasn’t around enough,” he said.

“You’ve got to try and get in there early with your holiday, because otherwise they give you a holiday in February, and who wants to go on holiday in February?”

Dad-of-three Danny recently opened up about his family life during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday.

Danny with wife Jo and daughter Dani

Danny with wife Jo and daughter Dani

“I’m a grandfather,” he said, referring to Dani’s two-year-old son Santiago. “He’s beautiful, he’s such a lovely little boy. She’s pregnant again with twins. Identical girls. So I’m going to have three grandkids under three by fucking May.”

During the same interview, Danny also admitted there are “a few” of his former EastEnders co-stars he will not miss after leaving the show.

Danny’s character is currently presumed dead after jumping off a cliff to rescue his villainous wife Janine and their unborn baby and his ex-wife Linda after their car plunged into the sea.

Asked if there’s any possibility Mick could return to Albert Square, seeing as his body is yet to be found, Danny told Jonathan Ross: “If it goes tits up, I can go back. I can turn up in three years’ time, walk in the Queen Vic smothered in seaweed.

“They wanted to keep it open. I’m very privileged and grateful for that job. It really did change my career and my life…

“You don’t have much say in [the exit], I just wanted it to be exciting and quite cinematic. It went down really well, a lot of people were quite touched by it. People were sending me all this stuff, TikToks of kids crying, it really upset them.”

