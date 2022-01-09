Danny Dyer ‘quits EastEnders after joining rival Sky drama’

Danny Dyer (Getty Images)

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has dramatically quit the BBC soap after being poached by Sky in a six-figure deal, according to reports.

Sources told the The Sun on Sunday that the 44-year-old actor, who has played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter since 2013, has signed up to an upcoming drama and will leave when his BBC contract runs out at the end of the year.

Despite signing a six-figure deal, he is reportedly earning much less than the £1million a year “golden handcuffs” salary at the BBC.

However, he will be free to pursue other projects in his new role meaning he could significantly boost his earnings.

A spokesperson for EastEnders said: “Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.

"Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for.

"However we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick - to come before he departs Walford."

Jake Wood playing Max Branning, Kellie Bright playing Linda Carter and Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in an episode of EastEnders (PA)

A friend of the actor told the paper that Danny “loves EastEnders” but “feels the time is right to explore other roles”.

They added: “"He’s incredibly grateful to the show and the opportunities it has given him and it wasn’t a decision he took lightly but after playing Mick for nearly nine years he feels it’s time to give the character of Mick a rest.

"He’s not sure how they are going to write him out yet but he’s hoping that they leave the door open for Mick.”

Danny’s character Mick has been involved in a number of explosive storylines including an affair with his daughter and the rape of his wife by his own brother.

He won the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

The father-of-three is widely known for his role in cult hit The Football Factory.

The Standard has contacted the BBC for comment.