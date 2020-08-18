Danny Dyer to turn agony aunt for new podcast with daughter Dani

Dani and Danny Dyer are teaming up for a new podcast. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Danny Dyer is turning agony aunt for a new Spotify podcast.

He and daughter Dani are teaming up to deal with difficult dilemmas as they help to solve other people's problems for Sorted With The Dyers.

The EastEnders actor announced the news via Instagram as he put out a call for submissions in classic Dyer style.

Read more: Danny Dyer accidentally got drunk while filming EastEnders

"Me and my daughter Dani are making a podcast for @SpotifyUK and we will be answering your personal life questions.

"Send us your dilemmas to sorted@dyerspodcast.com and we might help you sort it out. Remember, stay safe and stay proper...." he wrote.

The 25-episode series is a Spotify Original podcast from BBC Studios and Pod Almighty and is set to launch in early October.

The news comes as the 43-year-old is soon set to become a grandparent as Dani, 24, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

They were previously romantically linked before her stint on Love Island in 2018 which saw her enter into a relationship with Jack Fincham.

Dani and Jack won the programme and continued their relationship for a number of months before it came to an end in 2019.

Jack welcomed a child of his own back in January, shocking fans with a surprise announcement of his daughter Blossom's arrival just nine months after his split from Dani.

He explained the tot's mother was a "great friend" but they were not in a relationship.

Danny married wife Joanna Mas in 2016 having been together since the early 1990s. In addition to Dani they also share two younger children, daughter Sunnie and son Artie.