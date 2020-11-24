Danny DeVito takes cardboard cutout of teenager to set after she took one of him to prom

Danny DeVito returns the favour for teen who took cardboard cutout of him to prom (Instagram)

Actor Danny DeVito took a cardboard cutout of one of his biggest fans to the set of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia - after she brought one of him to her prom.

In May, high school senior Allison Closs’s prom photos went viral after she dressed up a cardboard version of Danny DeVito to bring along to her Carlisle High School prom.

Donning a blue ruffled dress, the 17-year-old grinned as she posed alongside the flat version of DeVito - who wore a matching boutonniere for the occasion.

Almost a month later, DeVito has returned the favour - with his own cardboard cutout.

DeVito’s co-star Rob McElhenney posted the amusing picture to Instagram, where the 73-year-old is pictured pointing to the cardboard Closs, who is dressed in her prom dress.

McElhenney captioned the photo: “Hey Allison - I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s…”

Allison responded to the picture, which has since been liked over 42,000 times, on Twitter - where she expressed her shock and gratitude and thanked the actors.

“I am shooketh,” the teen tweeted. “Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny!!”

I AM SHOOKETH https://t.co/MFGkYb8itS — Allison Closs 乁(ᴗ ͜ʖ ᴗ)ㄏ (@AllisonCloss) June 5, 2018

Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny !! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy — Allison Closs 乁(ᴗ ͜ʖ ᴗ)ㄏ (@AllisonCloss) June 5, 2018

As for her time at prom with DeVito, and the attention afterwards, the now-viral teen told the New York Post it was the highlight of her year.

Closs brought DeVito to her prom on a scooter (Associated Press)

However, had Danny DeVito cardboard cutouts not been readily available on Amazon, the memorable date may not have happened.

At the time, Closs, who is from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, told the Post that she had considered other potential prom dates, including Bill Nye the Science Guy, but settled on DeVito because he would cost the least.

“Plus, he treats me the way a woman should be treated,” Closs said of her inanimate Danny date.

