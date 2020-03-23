Danny DeVito Really Wants You To Stay Inside During The Coronavirus Outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) brought out the big guns to prove he’s serious about people staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting out PSAs from Danny DeVito, Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller on Sunday.

The actors begged, pleaded and warned their fellow citizens not to go outside and risk spreading or exposing themselves to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

“Young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know, I’m out of there!” DeVito said while making a throat-slitting sound.

The 76-year-old “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star then explained why he was doing the PSA.

“Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you: Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around,” he said. “Thank you. Watch a little TV, why don’t ya?”

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

DeVito wasn’t the only celebrity trying to knock some sense into people. De Niro also channeled his character from the “Meet The Parents” movies to let Twitter users know “I’m watching you.”

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Stiller, who co-starred with De Niro in that popular film series, also did a PSA and offered ways to spend time other than going outdoors.

“I’ve always been interested in chainsaw art,” Stiller said while brandishing a chainsaw. “Never had the time to explore it, and now, through the miracle of the internet and some tutorials and Etsy, I’ve been able to really get into it.”

