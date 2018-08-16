Danny Cipriani's rap sheet: The England man's brushes with authority

Danny Cipriani clashed with England coach Brian Ashton in 2008

England and Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani was fined £2,000 on Thursday over an assault at a Jersey bar.

Here, Yahoo Sport looks at the 30-year-old’s misdemeanours during his rugby career.

MARCH 2008

Cipriani was selected to start for England in a Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield, but England coach Brian Ashton dropped him from the team after a photograph emerged of Cipriani leaving a London nightclub after midnight.

OCTOBER 2008

Cipriani was involved in a training ground bust-up with his Wasps and England colleague Josh Lewsey while on duty with his club. It was widely reported that Cipriani was knocked out in the incident.

MARCH 2011

Cipriani’s spell in Australia with the Melbourne Rebels included him being fined by the Super Rugby franchise following a nightclub incident. He was fined one match fee payment by Rebels management for helping himself to a bottle of alcohol.

APRIL 2013

Cipriani suffered bruising and concussion after being struck by a bus in Leeds. He was on a team night out with Sale Sharks when the incident happened. Cipriani was thought to have run across a road and misjudged the bus’s speed. He later tweeted: “Thank you for all the well wishes. My ribs are a bit sore. Feel like I’ve been hit by a bus.”

OCTOBER 2015

England rugby chiefs confirmed a training ground incident between Cipriani and Mike Catt, a member of England’s coaching staff. It happened the day before England announced their World Cup squad, which Cipriani subsequently missed out on. The RFU said the incident had no bearing on selection.

JUNE 2016

Cipriani was convicted of drink-driving by Westminster magistrates. He crashed his car into a taxi during the early hours of the morning on June 1, 2015 in Fulham. He was fined £4,500, ordered to pay £3,120 in costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

AUGUST 2018

Cipriani was fined £2,000 over an assault at a Jersey bar. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates’ Court to resisting arrest and common assault. A female police officer suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier. Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest, £500 for assault and £250 compensation to the police officer.