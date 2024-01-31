Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Danny Cipriani has retired from professional rugby and declared it a “sobering but also freeing moment”.

The 16-times capped England outside-half had not played since 2022 and was “semi-retired”.

But the 36-year-old has now officially called time on a colourful career that included two spells at Wasps as well as stints at Melbourne Rebels, Sale, Gloucester and Bath.

“Even though I’ve been semi-retired. This is my official announcement,” Cipriani wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I haven’t played for a while, but in my mind I left it open.

“Messaging my agent as I sit outside Costa, I realised I don’t want to play again. Sobering but also freeing moment.”

Cipriani made his England debut in 2008 with his last appearance coming against South Africa in 2018.

Danny Cipriani made his England debut in the 2008 Six Nations Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no disputing Cipriani’s natural talent but off-pitch problems were a common theme of his career.

“Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had, taken lots away from each one of you,” Cipriani wrote.

“All the staff at every club who are always the greatest mix of personalities, thank you for often being the heartbeat of the club.

“To the supporters who turned up and wore their heart on their sleeves, thank you for showing love throughout my career, special memories from all the fans of each team I played at.

Danny Cipriani (right) during the closing chapter of his rugby career at Bath (Jacob King/PA)

“To all my team mates I played with, man I loved it, I know sometimes I could be relentless, we did have some fun out there though.

“Learnt so much throughout my career and when I reflect, I’m grateful for every moment.

“Anyway, from a semi-retired now officially retired ex rugby player. I couldn’t be more excited for right now, and what’s in store in the future!”