Danny Cipriani apologises to Gloucester, teammates, fans and police after pleading guilty to assaulting bouncer

Danny Cipriani has issued an apology to his “club, teammates, supporters and most importantly the police” after pleading guilty to assaulting a bouncer and resisting arrest in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Cipriani has been ordered to pay a £2,000 fine, plus £250 compensation to a female police officer, having appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Three other charges of assault of a police officer, larceny and disorderly behaviour, have been dropped.

The Gloucester and England rugby star was arrested outside The Little Drift bar in St Helier following a night out with his club teammates, with the Premiership side in Jersey on a pre-season tour ahead of the campaign.

In a statement released on his Twitter account, Cipriani said: “I want to start with a heartfelt apology. To my club, teammates, supporters and most importantly the police. They have a tough and vital job and I’m mortified that, earlier this week, I acted in a way that I hugely regret.

“I am truly sorry.

“I would also like to put on record the words of the Magistrate Sarah Fitz who publicly stated that ‘it was a minor incident’ and ‘a fine is more than sufficient’.

“I was wrong to argue with a bouncer, and pull on his camera tie. I was also wrong to resist arrest. This is why I pleaded guilty to these two charges and all other charges were dropped by the prosecution.

“I was initially confused as to why I was being arrested by three officers. This led me to react in the wrong manner for a matter of seconds, seeking to hold off the police officers rather than accepting their decision. It goes without saying, given the words of the Magistrate, that I didn’t strike anyone or initiate aggression in any way.

“I was on a team night out with the whole squad. I am grateful to the club, who have been fully supportive.

“I would like to publicly thank the Magistrate and the police and, once again, apologise both to them and to the public.”

Danny Cipriani leaves Jersey Magistrates Court after being fined £2,000 and told to pay £250 compensation (PA)

Cipriani, 30, was said to have tried to take bottles of vodka outside of the bar, and upon being stopped by a bouncer, the pair started fighting in the street. When police intervened, a female police officer sustained “a bruise to her right bicep and red marks to the neck and chin area”, Jersey Magistrates Court heard on Thursday morning.

The hearing lasted 13 minutes, in which Cipriani’s lawyer said that the Gloucester fly-half was “mortified” by his actions and “very, very sorry” for the trouble caused, adding that “he let himself down, his family down and his club down”.

Cipriani’s lawyer added that the rugby player “accepts he did take hold of the officer's collar and he is mortified if he armed her in any way”.

The 16-cap England star spent two nights in custody after he was arrested around 1am on Wednesday morning, and refused to answer questions as he left court, before getting into a Gloucester Rugby car and leaving.

Danny Cipriani pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest (Getty)

The guilty plea almost certainly ends Cipriani’s chequered England career, with head coach Eddie Jones admitting he was already on his last warning when he handed him a recall to the national team for this summer’s tour of South Africa. Cipriani made two appearances on the tour, starting the third Test against the Springboks and setting up the match-winning try for Jonny May, but risks being dropped for good by disciplinarian Jones following his latest brush with the law.

Cipriani was convicted of drink-driving in June 2015 after he crashed his black Mercedes into a taxi in London, shortly after playing in England’s match at Twickenham against the Barbarians. He was ordered to pay a total of £7,620 in fines and costs, and banned from driving for 18 months.

Having been anointed as the future of English rugby and successor to Jonny Wilkinson when he made his international debut in the 2008 Six Nations, a combination of inconsistent form, injuries at the wrong time and behaviour issues has limited him to a small proportion of Test caps that a player of his talent should have won by his age.

Trusted to step up to international rugby by Brian Ashton, Cipriani did not figure in Martin Johnson’s plans, and a brief comeback under Stuart Lancaster ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup ultimately led to his omission from the squad. Having forced his way back into the squad after impressing Jones, this latest episode is very likely to see his last chance go begging, given that the head coach said just three months ago “if he's on the front page for any other reason (other than rugby) he won't be with us”.

Danny Cipriani's England career is in major doubt following his arrest (Reuters)

But Gloucester have vowed to stick by their summer signing, having acquired the fly-half from Wasps during the off-season as he rejected lucrative moves abroad to keep his dreams of playing for England at next year’s Rugby World Cup alive – dreams that now look to be shattered.

A statement from Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: "We are very proud of the culture we have within the group and the stated values which we strive to deliver against. Incidents of this nature are very disappointing to be associated with, and we will deal with it in a robust but balanced way but based purely on the facts.

"As a high profile sportsperson there is often a large degree of public and media scrutiny involved, which Danny is well aware of.

"The incident in question was over in a matter of seconds and was a reaction to the conduct of other parties involved.

"He knows his responsibilities and is aware of the impact of this type of incident on the club. However, Danny is a Gloucester Rugby player and will receive our full support as we focus on the exciting season ahead."