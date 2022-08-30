Danny Care opens up on Eddie Jones' first-half axe: 'I can take it'

Danny Care passes the ball to Marcus Smith during the third Test between England and Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Danny Care has opened up for the first time on being hooked by head coach Eddie Jones during the first half of England's third Test win over Australia this summer, saying he would rather it happened to a veteran player like himself than a younger team-mate such as fly-half Marcus Smith.

Care was recalled to the England squad for the first time in four years to tour Australia and went on to appear in all three Tests, starting the first and third matches.

But he was replaced by Jack van Poortvliet after 36 minutes in Sydney with England trailing 10-6 against the Wallabies. England went on to win 21-17, securing a 2-1 series win after losing the first Test.

Jones made a similar tough call during the previous 2016 tour of Australia, replacing centre Luther Burrell after 28 minutes in the first Test, with England going on to win that game 39-28.

Speaking on the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast about Jones' decision, Care said: "In a way, I prefer he did it to me rather than say if he decided to do it to Marcus [Smith] as a young lad making his way.

"I'd like to think that I could handle it a little bit better than one of the young lads, because I'm old enough, I've been chopped a lot of times, I can take it and can probably see the bigger picture a little bit more.

"Whereas if it happened to a younger lad earlier in his career, it could probably have a fairly detrimental effect on them over the next couple of years."

‘I would rather he did it to me than one of the young lads, like Marcus.’



Typically philosophical response from @dannycare to his 3rd Test substitution.



Lots more on the latest RUW pod as we return for the new season: https://t.co/OkqIIF0kXD pic.twitter.com/p1GGrQAQuU — Chris Jones BBC (@chjones9) August 30, 2022

Appearing to accept Jones' call, Care added he did not read anything on Twitter in the days afterwards.

Story continues

The Harlequins scrum-half, who will turn 36 in January, added how grateful he was for his son and parents to be able to see him play in an England shirt again.

Before the Australia tour, Care had not been capped by England since November 2018 despite excellent form for his club, particularly in their title-winning 2020-21 season.

"I know how proud Blake [Care's son] was to [see me] playing for England, because he didn't remember me doing it [before]. So for him to be able to watch his dad playing for England properly and to understand it this time was pretty cool," Care admitted.

"My mum and dad couldn't get out to Australia but they were close to jumping on a flight. They have been to every single game, so working my way to get back in, even if it was only for three games, was a nice way to thank them for everything."