Danny Care handed shock England recall by Eddie Jones

Danny Care to be handed shock England recall

Danny Care has been handed a shock recall by Eddie Jones who has included the veteran scrum-half in a 36-man squad to face the Barbarians following a four-year exile.

Care, the standout scrum-half in the Premiership this season, was called up alongside five other Harlequins after the club were knocked out of the Premiership semi-finals by Saracens. Ironically, the 35-year-old had been planning to turn out for the Barbarians only to receive an unexpected summons from Jones, who has also included five players from Northampton Saints who lost their semi-final to Leicester.

There was no room for Harlequins loosehead Joe Marler while Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary was surprisingly released from the squad, which does not include players from Leicester Tigers or Saracens who contest the Premiership final on Saturday. Jones will name his full squad for the three-Test series against Australia next Monday (June 20).

Care, who has 84 caps, is likely to remain in contention for a place in the summer series to Australia, particularly if Ben Youngs chooses not to tour for family reasons. Youngs’ sister-in-law, Tiffany, passed away last week and the Leicester scrum-half has pulled out of previous tours for family reasons.

Nevertheless, Care’s recall is a major surprise after an alleged falling out with Jones during England’s 2018 victory against Japan. Care is understood to have challenged Jones’ tactics at halftime when England were trailing. Care, along with Saracens centre Alex Lozowski and Montpellier No 8 Zach Mercer, were never picked again by Jones, who picked New Zealand-born Willi Heinz for his 2019 World Cup squad.

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t sting a little bit more,” Care told Telegraph Sport in 2019. “It took me by surprise that they had gone for Willi. That’s not his fault. I have got nothing against Willi. He is a nice guy. I’ve met him a few times, played against him a few times. I never knew he had aspirations to play for England. I never knew he could play for England. When he came into that Barbarians week, he took me back a bit because I didn’t know how long he had been in the country or that he had an English grandmother.

Bristol’s Harry Randall and Northampton’s Alex Mitchell are the other scrum halves in the current squad. Ten uncapped players remain in the squad for the uncapped game, including London Irish flier Henry Arundell. “This is a strong, diverse squad,” Jones said. “There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine.

“Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians.

“The Barbarians game at Twickenham is always a great rugby occasion and we know the fans always have a great day out, watching a really entertaining game. We’re looking forward to working hard on the training pitch this week so we’re ready for a fantastic match on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Dave Rennie has opted not to call up powerhouse lock Will Skelton for the Test series. Rennie is allowed to pick three overseas players but opted for Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi, three backs, rather than Skelton, who played a starring role in La Rochelle’s Champions Cup success.