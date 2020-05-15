Danny Boyle Sets ‘Methuselah’ With Michael B. Jordan At Warner Bros.
Click here to read the full article.
Yesterday helmer Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B. Jordan in Methuselah at Warner Bros.
Simon Beaufoy, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire also and was nominated for the Boyle-directed 127 Hours, is looking to rewrite the script based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old. Tony Gilroy wrote the previous draft off James Watkins’ treatment.
More from Deadline
Emmanuel 'Chivo' Lubezki Set As DP On David O Russell's New Regency Pic With Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Lines Up Virtual Exhibition Partners For 'Scoob!'; Pic's TikTok Challenge Nears 4B
Jordan is producing through his Outlier Society label, which has a deal at Warners. Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are also aboard.
Variety first reported the news.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Passes 83,000 As Worldwide Cases Near 4.3 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.