Danni Wyatt hails Nat Sciver as best all-rounder in world

Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world ahead of England’s second match of the Women’s World Cup against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Sciver struck a stunning century against Australia in the tournament opener but it proved to be in vain after England started their title defence with a 12-run defeat to Meg Lanning’s side.

England showed a marked improvement after failing to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month, pushing the top-ranked one-day international side to the final over on Saturday.

Sciver hit 109 from just 85 deliveries against Australia (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Sciver took two wickets before hitting 109 from just 85 deliveries, her second successive ODI century.

“Nat – I’ve always said she’s the best all-rounder in the world,” Wyatt said.

“Just the way she goes about her business, I always look up to Nat in training and matches and she’s always so calm and cool, which spreads around the team and is what we need.

“The other night she bowled 10 overs, fielded – she was very busy at midwicket and extra cover and then went out and hit 100 off 80 balls so hopefully she can keep up her good run of form and she’s just amazing.

“I saw her yesterday, she’s still as cool as a cucumber, very calm is our Natty, nothing seems to faze her, but she’s ready to go again.”

Wyatt insisted England have a plan for the West Indies batting line up (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The West Indies surprised hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament with a three-run victory in Tauranga and Wyatt expects a difficult match.

“They’ve got some great hitters in their team and they’ve got a great bowling attack as well. So we’ll sit down and go through what we’re going to come up against,” the England batter said.

“Look at their bowling, look at their batting as well and just go out there like we did the other day, nice and calm, everyone knows their role and just go out there and have fun and see if we can get those two points.”