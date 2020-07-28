Dani Dyer Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

(Photo: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images)

Dani Dyer has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The 24-year-old reality star shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding up a picture of a scan and Kimmence kissing her on the cheek.

“Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours,” she wrote. “Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.”

The couple first got together before she starred on ITV dating series Love Island in 2018, and rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, who she won the show with.

Kimmence wrote on Instagram: “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. Can’t wait to start my perfect little family with you. Baby Kimmence due 2021 … time to hang my boots up from vine FC.”

The couple celebrated their anniversary in April, when Dyer wrote: “Happy one year to us my bubs. Love you so so much.”

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, first found fame on ITV2 reality show Survival Of The Fittest, but after she was injured in the early stages of the show she was cast in the next series of Love Island.

