Danish time trial specialist Mathias Norsgaard looking forward to life at Movistar

Denmark's Mathias Norsgaard competes in the under-23 individual time trial at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships

Danish time trial specialist Mathias Norsgaard can't wait to get started with his new team, Spanish WorldTour outfit Movistar, after signing from Danish Pro Continental team Riwal Readynez.

"It's incredible to reach the top of the sport," he said on Riwal Readynez's website. "It's one thing to turn pro, but I've always wanted to climb further up the ladder. I wasn't sure that was possible this year, since I'm not the most winning type of rider, but I'm happy to get the opportunity, and that Riwal was willing to repeal my contract."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This season, Norsgaard won the opening stage of the Tour de l'Avenir and took victory at the Duo Normand alongside teammate Rasmus Quaade, as well as finishing second at the under-23 Chrono des Nations.

"It's very exciting," Norsgaard said. "I don't know for certain what world I'm about to enter, since I don't have a reference for what life is like at the highest level, and then on a Spanish team... It could go either way, but I'm looking forward to it."

According to Norsgaard, Movistar have signed him to ride for the team at the front of the bunch.

"The plan is to use my power and pull in front. That's what I'm good at and what we've focused on at Riwal Readynez," he said.

"I don't speak a word of Spanish," admitted the 22-year-old, who lives in Girona, Spain. "I live there, but you're rarely home as a pro cyclist and my circle of friends down there speak either Danish or English. But I want to learn, to prove to my new team that I want to integrate.

Story continues

"I'll always remember my first year as a pro with Riwal Readynez, which without a doubt has been the most important in my relatively short career so far," Norsgaard added, referring to the 2018 season, during which he won the under-23 Danish time trial championship title, the under-23 Chrono des Nations and took bronze in the U23 time trial at the World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

"I've had a great time with Riwal Readynez," he said. "It's the camaraderie that I'll remember the most from my years with Riwal. It's hard to put into words how great the team spirit has been here, and I'm glad to have been a part of it."