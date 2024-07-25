Danish star says it's 'humbling' being named honorary life member of DP World Tour before Senior Open

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn walks off the 14th tee during day one of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 25th, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland.(Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Yes, Thomas Bjorn was pleased with a 71 on Thursday, one that put him just a few shots off the lead after the opening round of play at the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

But while Bjorn's productivity in difficult conditions gave him reason to smile, the recent honors bestowed on him are what truly had him appreciative.

Bjorn, Paul McGinley and Miguel Angel Jimenez were all granted honorary life memberships to the DP World Tour on Wednesday, raising the total number of golfers with that status to 62.

“Honorary life membership is recognition for those who have contributed so much to the tour both inside and outside the ropes," said Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour's CEO. “These three players have given everything to the tour and have shaped the tour with both their play and their personalities.”

Bjorn, who has 15 European Tour wins to his credit, is scheduled to be a vice captain for the European Ryder Cup team next year at Bethpage. He said the honor is one that has hit him hard.

"It's humbling in a lot of ways. You know, when you set out on a career, you have your hopes and dreams about where it's going to go, and mind far exceeded anything I've ever dreamed of in my career, and I've been around for a long time. I love that tour, you know, what was The European Tour, what is the DP World Tour," he said. "I love everything about that tour, and it's given me a life. It's given me an unbelievable way of seeing the world and doing things, and you know, I've dedicated a lot of time to the tour in my time, as well, and to get that recognition from your board and from people around the tour is humbling, and it's something I'll treasure a lot.

"I think when you know you're coming to the end of your career in some way, it's nice that you can look back at things and say, well, you know, I did a lot, or I dedicated a lot to the tour; and it's not in my world — it's not for my achievements on the golf course. It's a lot more for the things I've done off the golf course and for the tour.

"So yeah, humbling experience but happy."

Thomas Bjorn of Denmark, pictured here on April 9th 2024, is named as Luke Donald's second European 2025 Ryder Cup Vice Captain at IMG Studios on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Bjorn posted a pair of bogeys and a birdie on the front but played clean on the way home en route to a 34 that put his three shots behind leader Stephen Ames. Since Bjorn had thumb issues early in the week and needed an injection to play — skipping a practice round — Thursday's score only served as a cherry on top of Wednesday's announcement.

"Got out there and just tried to make pars to be honest with you, just get myself around the golf course. It's better than it's been, so that's a lovely round to have in the bank, really," he said.

"For me, where I was yesterday, could only go around wrong if I played. It was nice to get through it. So try and build from here and get a little bit better."

