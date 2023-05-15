Danish scientists baffled by mystery tremors on island

The town of Ronne on the island of Bornholm, Denmark - CORTUUM/iStockphoto

Mystery tremors reported on a Baltic island from “acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source" have puzzled Danish scientists.

The tremors, first thought to have been caused by earthquakes, were at one point considered by seismologists to have come from controlled explosions in Poland, nearly 90 miles to the south.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, an official body that monitors the underground, confirmed the tremors were “not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere”, which came from “an unknown source”.

Danish media Ekstra Bladet reported how one local looked into the sky thinking they may see some fighter jets.

“And then you think, ‘is it the Russians?’ Because I haven’t experienced that rumble before,” she said. "It was probably mostly a sound, but still I can't compare it to anything else."

“The seismologists can report that it is unlikely that the tremors originate from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm,” GEUS added in a statement.

It said that seismic tremors were measured at a magnitude of 2.3.

On Saturday, the organisation said it received “more than 60” tips from people on Bornholm that “earthquake-like tremors” – described as a deep rumbling, shaking and rattling, changing pressure in the ear — had been reported in the afternoon on Bornholm.

No one was hurt. Police said they were also contacted by members of the public about the tremor on the eastern part of the island.

Polish authorities have said that there was intensive activity during the Anakonda23 exercise in Ustka, northern Poland, involving jet fighters and live firing of artillery munitions.

GEUS, an independent research and advisory institution within Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, said that it had two seismographs on Bornholm that collect data around the clock.

Bornholm, home to nearly 40,000 people, is a rocky island in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany and north of Poland.

