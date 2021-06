COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's economy is forecast to grow by 3.3% this year and 3.7% in 2022, the Danish central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Overall activity has all more or less recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the Danish economy is supported by a strong expansion in private demand," the central bank said.

It forecast economic growth of 2.2% in 2023. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)