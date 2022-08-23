Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    1/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, stands as he files documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    2/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, stands as he files documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    3/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    4/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    5/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks as he holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    6/6

    South Korea Denmark Adoptions

    Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks as he holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, stands as he files documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, speaks as he holds documents at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022, the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·5 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) —

Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never truly come to terms with the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments.

The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence.

Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.

Most of the South Korean adoptees sent abroad were registered by agencies as legal orphans found abandoned on the streets, although they frequently had relatives who could be easily identified and found. This made the children more easily adoptable as agencies raced to send more kids to the West at faster speeds.

“None of us are orphans,” said Peter Møller, attorney and co-head of the Danish Korean Rights Group, as he described the group’s members who filed the application.

“(In) a lot of papers, the Korean state at the time have stamped papers that say people were found on the streets. If you do a little bit of math, that would mean that from the 1970s and 1980s Seoul would be flooded with baskets with children lying around in the streets. … Basements will be filled with lost child reports at police stations.”

Møller, who was adopted to Denmark in 1974, said about 50 more of the group’s members are expected to join the application and that he plans to come back to South Korea with their files in September.

The complaints described by adoptees who filed the application include inaccurate or falsified information in adoption papers that distort their biological origins, such as wrong birth names, dates or locations, or details about birth parents.

Some of the adoptees say they discovered that the agencies had switched their identities to replace other children who died or got too sick to travel to Danish parents, which made it highly difficult or often impossible to trace their roots.

The adoptees called for the commission to broadly investigate the alleged wrongdoings surrounding their adoptions, including how agencies potentially falsified records, manipulated children’s backgrounds and origins, and proceeded with adoptions without the proper consent of birth parents. They want the commission to establish whether the government should be held accountable for failing to monitor the agencies and confirm whether the uptick in adoptions was fueled by increasingly larger payments and donations from adoptive parents, which apparently motivated agencies to create their own demand.

The adoptees also called for the commission to push Holt Children’s Services and the Korea Social Service — the two agencies that sent kids to Denmark — into providing full access to the entirety of their adoption documents and background information. They also say all those records should be transferred to government authorities handling post-adoption services to prevent the information from being destroyed or manipulated.

South Korean adoptees for years have been criticizing agencies over what they see as a lack of transparency and an unwillingness to open records. Møller said some adoptees in Denmark remain reluctant to join the application out of fear that the agencies might destroy their records.

Holt and the KSS didn’t immediately comment on the application.

The Danish adoptees initially considered filing a lawsuit against the agencies or South Korean government before dropping the idea because South Korean law puts the burden of proof entirely on the plaintiffs in civil cases. If the truth commission decides to investigate the adoptions, its findings could later be used by adoptees in possible damage suits against the agencies or government, said Philsik Shin, a Seoul-based scholar who has helped the Danish adoptees prepare the application.

About 200,000 South Koreans were adopted overseas during the past six decades, mainly to white parents in the United States and Europe. Denmark was one of the biggest destinations for South Korean children in Europe, receiving about 9,000 adoptees — most of them from the 1960s to late 1980s when South Korea was ruled by consecutive military governments.

During the height of the adoptions in the late 1970s and mid-1980s, when agencies aggressively solicited newborns or young children from hospitals and orphanages, often in exchange for payments, and operated maternity homes where single mothers were pressured to give away their babies. Adoption workers toured factory areas and low-income neighborhoods in search of struggling families who could be persuaded to give away their children.

The agencies were run by board members close to military leaders, who saw adoptions as a tool to reduce the number of mouths to feed and the remove the socially undesirable, including children from unwed mothers. Adoptions were also aimed at deepening ties with the democratic West amid a fierce regime competition with rival North Korea, according to the military governments’ documents obtained by AP.

It wasn’t until 2013 when South Korea’s government required foreign adoptions to go through family courts, ending a decadeslong policy of allowing private agencies to dictate child relinquishments, transfer of custodies and emigration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season