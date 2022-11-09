Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR investor one-year losses grow to 87% as the stock sheds US$35m this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR); the share price is down a whopping 87% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Because Danimer Scientific hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 50% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 13% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Danimer Scientific didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Danimer Scientific increased its revenue by 11%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 87% share price implosion is unexpected.. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

Danimer Scientific shareholders are down 87% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 24%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 50%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Danimer Scientific (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

