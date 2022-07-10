Danilo Gallinari agrees to sign with Celtics after clearing waivers
Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
