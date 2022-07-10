Danilo Gallinari clears waivers, reaches 2-year deal with Celtics

Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston.

The Celtics reached a two-year deal, fully-guaranteed deal with Gallinari on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In total, Gallinari will make more than $17 million next season.

Adding on his partial guarantee for 2022-2023 prior to the Spurs waiving him, Gallinari will make $17M-plus this season and now joins the championship chase with the Celtics. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2022

Gallinari, who spent last season with the Hawks, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with three future first-round draft picks and a pick swap last month in exchange for Spurs star Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. The Spurs acquired Gallinari with the plan to waive him, which was finally made official on Sunday.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season in Atlanta, which was his second with the Hawks. The 33-year-old, who the New York Knicks took with the No. 6 overall pick in 2008, will now join his sixth team in eight seasons.

Gallinari will now join the Celtics, who fell just shy of their 18th championship last season when they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Gallinari is the latest addition the Celtics have picked up this summer, following a deal to add Malcolm Brogdon earlier this month.

"We got better,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said, via MassLive’s Brian Robb . “Two veteran guys who are proven and ready to help us get to that next level. I’m excited to have those guys."