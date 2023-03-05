Daniil Medvedev sweeps aside Andrey Rublev to lift third straight ATP title

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent
·2 min read

Daniil Medvedev defeated defending champion Andrey Rublev in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to win a third successive title.

Former world number one Medvedev briefly dropped out of the top 10 after an early loss at the Australian Open capped a difficult 12 months but he has responded superbly since.

The Russian claimed ATP Tour titles in Rotterdam and Doha in the last fortnight and, after ending Novak Djokovic’s unbeaten start to the season in the semi-finals in Dubai, eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over friend and countryman Rublev.

After losing his first four professional encounters against his former junior rival, Rublev had hit back with two victories in a row.

But he was outplayed by Medvedev at the top of his game, with the 27-year-old breaking serve in the opening game of the match and easing to victory in an hour and eight minutes.

Medvedev, who heads to Indian Wells next week on a 14-match winning streak, said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video: “It’s amazing because the start of the year was not perfect.

“In tennis, when you don’t win tournaments you’re always doubting no matter what happens in practice, so I was doubting a lot and now it just feels better. I’m really happy with these three weeks and looking forward to the next ones.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur battled back from a set down to defeat American Tommy Paul in the final of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico.

The world number 22 brushed aside some early struggles to roar to a 3-6 6-4 6-1 win.

The victory marks de Minaur’s seventh ATP Tour title and his first ATP 500 crown.

Latest Stories

  • Andrey Rublev calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine war before Dubai final against Daniil Medvedev

    Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev will play in an all-Russian final at the Dubai Tennis Championship on Saturday.

  • Xi Jinping's power grab - and why it matters

    China's leader has overhauled his party, and nobody has even a remote chance of challenging him.

  • Medvedev beats Djokovic in Dubai, Rublev sends peace message

    Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final that could have political overtones after Rublev reiterated his call for peace. Medvedev picked up trophies in Rotterdam and Doha before coming to Dubai and beating Djokovic to extend his winning streak to 13 matches, the second longest of his career.

  • Medvedev tops Rublev in Dubai final for third straight title

    Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Russian final at the Dubai Championships on Saturday. The former No. 1 extended his winning streak to 14 matches in a run that started on Valentine's Day and included back-to-back trophies in Rotterdam and Doha. Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

  • Paul downs Fritz in longest match in Acapulco history

    Tommy Paul secured a spot in the Mexican Open final against Alex de Minaur, beating Taylor Fritz in three hours and 29 minutes.

  • Djokovic backed by US tennis chiefs amid ban claim as Biden urged to let Serbian play at Indian Wells and Miami

    World number one Novak Djokovic sat out all the American tournaments last year, but he now hopes to be able to play Indian Wells and Miami.

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • NHL trade deadline: Winners, losers, and everything in between

    Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.

  • Ex-NHL goalie suspended 5 games for throwing water bottle at ref in Swedish league

    It turns out you can't throw water bottles at referees in the Swedish Hockey League.

  • Vinny Capra drives in seven runs as Blue Jays tame Tigers 18-5

    LAKELAND, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday. Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and si

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS

  • Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

    Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents