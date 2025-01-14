Daniil Medvedev smashes net camera in anger during five-set Australian Open win

Daniil Medvedev smashed a net camera in an angry outburst during a five-set Australian Open win over lowly-ranked wild card Kasidit Samrej.

Medvedev reached the final for the third time at Melbourne Park 12 months ago but arrived late in Australia following the birth of his second child and was in deep trouble against 418th-ranked Thai Samrej.

When the 23-year-old won the third set to go two sets to one up, fifth seed Medvedev repeatedly smacked his racket against the middle of the net, destroying a camera attached there.

"Not sure that camera will work anymore…" 😬 Daniil Medvedev takes his frustrations out on the net camera 💥🎥#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/izyTIUo7Js — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 14, 2025

But, like American teenager Nishesh Bavareddy, who led Novak Djokovic on Monday, Samrej began to struggle physically and Medvedev fought back to win 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2.

“I know I play better when I play more tennis,” the Russian said with a rueful smile. “Why play one hour 30? Minimum three hours.

“Second and third set, I couldn’t touch the ball. Full power, everything in. I didn’t know what to do. If he plays like this every match, his life can be good. Money, girls, casino.”

Samrej earned his wild card by winning the Asia-Pacific Wild Card Play-off, while he warmed up for his grand slam debut by training with Djokovic in Thailand last month.

Medvedev struggled during the second half of last season but he hopes the newest member of his family will help inspire a change in fortunes.

“It only gives me good energy,” he said. “In the end of last year, this match, I probably would have lost it. New year, new energy, at least for now. I’m happy to have won this match.”

Holger Rune also needed five sets to make it past China’s Zhang Zhizhen while another match that went the distance saw veteran Gael Monfils win the battle of the Frenchmen against his young compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Gael Monfils defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in five sets (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Mpetshi Perricard is one of the hottest young prospects on tour and he sent down by some distance the fastest serve of the tournament so far at 144.2 miles per hour but Monfils, who became the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles title in Auckland at the weekend, triumphed 7-6 (7) 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-7 (5) 6-4.

“I don’t really look up my age,” Monfils said. “It is just a number. Then I try to avoid to think about it, but I can tell you that tomorrow morning I will be more 48 than 38.”

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz had a much easier time of it, breezing past fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-0 6-3.