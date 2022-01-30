Daniil Medvedev - Daniil Medvedev says 'idiots' ruined Australian Open final and he may now skip Wimbledon - AP

Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.

Having complained during the match to umpire John Blom about “empty brain...idiots” within a raucous Melbourne crowd, Medvedev said that his experience inside the Rod Laver Arena meant that the “kid stopped dreaming”. He also suggested that being Russian had contributed to the crowd reaction.

“When I was 12, practising, playing some Russian tournaments, of course watching grand slams on the TV … you dream of being there,” he said. “From now on I'm playing for myself, for my family, to provide [for] my family, for people that trust in me, of course for all the Russians because I feel a lot of support there.

“I'm going to say it like this: If there is a tournament on hard courts in Moscow, before Roland Garros or Wimbledon, I'm going to go there even if I miss the Wimbledon or Roland Garros or whatever. The kid stopped dreaming. It will be tougher to continue tennis when it's like this.”

Asked about the crowd, he said: “I'm not going to answer questions about my story. I'm just going to give one small example. Before Rafa serves even in the fifth set, there would be somebody, and I would even be surprised, like one guy screaming, ‘C'mon, Daniil’.

“A thousand people would be like, Tsss, tsss, tsss. That sound. It's disappointing. It's disrespectful. I'm not sure after 30 years I'm going to want to play tennis.

“I remember there was a lot of talk, ‘young generation should do better’. I guess these people were lying because, every time I stepped on the court in these big matches, I really didn't see much people who wanted me to win. It's cumulative. But tonight was … like the top of the mountain.”

Asked whether he thought it was influenced by his nationality, he said: “I think nationality plays a key. I can definitely see when you [are] playing somebody from the other country, they would go for them and not for [the] Russian… or something like this. I feel there is a lot more buzz about tennis in Russia right now. Hopefully we'll try to get more people to go for us.”

Medvedev was gracious and fulsome in his praise of Nadal and did then also stress that he wants to add to the major title he won in New York last year. “It was a huge match, for sure some small points, small details that I could have done better,” he said. “That's life. Rafa played unreal. I have not much regrets. I'm going to work even harder to try to be a champion of some of these great tournaments one day.”