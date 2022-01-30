Daniil Medvedev says 'idiots' ruined Australian Open final and he may now skip Wimbledon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Wilson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
Daniil Medvedev - Daniil Medvedev says &#39;idiots&#39; ruined Australian Open final and he may now skip Wimbledon - AP
Daniil Medvedev - Daniil Medvedev says 'idiots' ruined Australian Open final and he may now skip Wimbledon - AP

Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.

Having complained during the match to umpire John Blom about “empty brain...idiots” within a raucous Melbourne crowd, Medvedev said that his experience inside the Rod Laver Arena meant that the “kid stopped dreaming”. He also suggested that being Russian had contributed to the crowd reaction.

“When I was 12, practising, playing some Russian tournaments, of course watching grand slams on the TV … you dream of being there,” he said. “From now on I'm playing for myself, for my family, to provide [for] my family, for people that trust in me, of course for all the Russians because I feel a lot of support there.

“I'm going to say it like this: If there is a tournament on hard courts in Moscow, before Roland Garros or Wimbledon, I'm going to go there even if I miss the Wimbledon or Roland Garros or whatever. The kid stopped dreaming. It will be tougher to continue tennis when it's like this.”

Asked about the crowd, he said: “I'm not going to answer questions about my story. I'm just going to give one small example. Before Rafa serves even in the fifth set, there would be somebody, and I would even be surprised, like one guy screaming, ‘C'mon, Daniil’.

“A thousand people would be like, Tsss, tsss, tsss. That sound. It's disappointing. It's disrespectful. I'm not sure after 30 years I'm going to want to play tennis.

“I remember there was a lot of talk, ‘young generation should do better’. I guess these people were lying because, every time I stepped on the court in these big matches, I really didn't see much people who wanted me to win. It's cumulative. But tonight was … like the top of the mountain.”

Asked whether he thought it was influenced by his nationality, he said: “I think nationality plays a key. I can definitely see when you [are] playing somebody from the other country, they would go for them and not for [the] Russian… or something like this. I feel there is a lot more buzz about tennis in Russia right now. Hopefully we'll try to get more people to go for us.”

Medvedev was gracious and fulsome in his praise of Nadal and did then also stress that he wants to add to the major title he won in New York last year. “It was a huge match, for sure some small points, small details that I could have done better,” he said. “That's life. Rafa played unreal. I have not much regrets. I'm going to work even harder to try to be a champion of some of these great tournaments one day.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Camilla expected to take over from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as National Theatre patron

    The Duchess of Cornwall is expected to become the royal patron of the National Theatre, a role previously held by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

  • Novak Djokovic praises ‘fighting spirit’ of Rafa Nadal after record-breaking Australian Open victory

    The Spaniard moved clear of his Serbian rival - and Roger Federer - with the triumph in Melbourne

  • Canada inches closer to World Cup qualification

    The Canadian men’s soccer team remains at the top of the World Cup qualifying standings after beating Honduras 2-0. Even with star player Alphonso Davies sidelined, there’s hope Canada can beat the arch-rival United States on Sunday.

  • P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says heading to the Olympics 'tops it all'

    P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says it will be a "huge honour" to play for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old hockey defenceman has represented the country in international competitions before. But he said going to the Winter Games is just on another level. "Anytime you can put the Canadian jersey on, it's just so special," he said. "I've been fortunate to do it a number of times and it just never gets old. So, I mean, to do it on the Olympic stage definitely tops it all." Gormley, f

  • Rooney savours comeback and Zlatan’s last Mohican – Sunday’s sporting social

    Premier League players were enjoying their winter break.

  • 16 photos capture the emotion of Rafael Nadal's career-defining Australian Open victory

    The Spanish superstar celebrated breaking the men's tennis Grand Slam record after edging out Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-hour match.

  • Camilla Parker Bowles replaces Meghan Markle as royal patron of National Theatre

    Role was previously held by Duchess of Sussex when she was a working member of the royal family

  • Shadows lengthen over Rory McIlroy after another meltdown in the desert

    This time the garment stayed intact, but even if Rory McIlroy did not repeat his Incredible Hulk act after his second extraordinary Dubai meltdown in three months, the look on his face as he marched away from the scene of his Desert Classic devastation confirmed that the fires inside were raging.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the