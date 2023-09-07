Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’

The Russian tennis star ultimately defeated fellow countryman Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that saw Medvedev using an inhaler and consulting a doctor

Daniil Medvedev had strong words for the extreme heat at the US Open on Wednesday.

“You cannot imagine," the Russian tennis star, 27, said to a courtside camera mid-match, according to the Associated Press. "One player [is] gonna die, and they’re gonna see,” he said, referring to the spectators.

With temperatures soaring into the mid-90’s and the oppressive humidity seemingly unbearable for both players and fans, Medvedev doubled down on his opinion after the match, in which he defeated fellow countryman Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

“The only thing that is a little bit, let’s call it dangerous, is that the question is: How far could we go?” he mused to reporters.

He continued, “I’m not sure what can we do. Because probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days — because it’s been, what, three, four days it’s been brutal like this? — because then it basically ruins everything: the TV, even the tickets, everything. It ruins everything. So I don’t think this could be done.”

At one point during the match, the No. 3 ranked player used an inhaler, and he was even checked out by a doctor, per the AP.

“At the end of the first set, I couldn’t see the ball anymore,” Medvedev said.

He added, about how he then assessed his good friend Rublev’s condition, which was seemingly just as dire: “Wow. It seems like he cannot run anymore.”



The quarterfinal match was not the only one affected by the high temps.

A new United States Tennis Association rule allowed the retractable roof to be partially closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium — which unintentionally created shadows across the court, according to USA Today.



After losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4, Zheng Qinwen — who previously defeated US Open 2022 runner up Ons Jabeur — said the impacted sight lines caused havoc for her.

But not apparently for Sabalenka, who will now play American Madison Keys in a semifinal match Thursday.

“I mean, it was hot, but because I did my preparation in Florida — I mean, what can be worse than Florida?” Sabalenka said. “I mean, in July and June, you know. So I think that’s really (helping) me today to stay strong and (not) really get tired because of the heat.”



