Daniil Medvedev furious with reporter who asked about Russia's doping: 'You should be embarrassed'

Daniil Medvedev doesn't want to answer questions about a doping scandal that has kept Russia out of the Tokyo Olympics. Medvedev exploded at a reporter who asked about the scandal Wednesday, telling the reporter, "You should be embarrassed of yourself."

The reporter asked Medvedev — who is Russian — if Russian athletes at the Olympics carry a "stigma of cheaters" due to the International Olympic Committee banning the country from the games.

Medvedev asked the reporter to repeat the question before saying he wasn't going to answer it. When the reporter attempted to clarify, Medvedev grew more frustrated, according to Eurosport.

"I’m talking now. It’s the first time in my life I’m not gonna answer a question and you should be embarrassed of yourself and I think you should be out of the Olympic Games either of the tennis tournaments and I don’t wanna see you again."

The question came after Medvedev defeated Fabio Fognini in three sets Wednesday. Despite the win, Medvedev was not happy due to the extreme heat on the court. He asked the court judge what would happen if he died on the court, and needed a 10-minute break prior to the third set due to the conditions

Russian athletes still able to compete at Tokyo Olympics

While the country of Russia is banned from the Tokyo Olympics, Russian athletes are not. They are still competing in the games, but are representing the Russian Olympic Committee. The ROC has performed well in Tokyo, winning 7 gold medals and sitting 5th in the total medal count Thursday.

Russia received a two-year ban from the Olympics in 2020. The ban applies for both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The country's doping scandal extends back to the 2014 games in Sochi. Russia reportedly swapped out dirty tests for clean ones at those games. Russia took home the most gold medals and led the way in total medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Story continues

Daniil Medvedev wasn't happy about a question concerning Russia's doping ban. (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: