Daniil Medvedev battles from two sets down to reach Australian Open semis

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets down to defeat Félix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final.

The world No 2 is looking to become the first man in the Open era to follow a first grand slam title by winning the next major tournament, but his chances were hanging by a thread when Canadian Auger-Aliassime won the first two sets.

However, the Russian won a third-set tie-break, saved a match point before winning the fourth and capitalised on an early break in the fifth to take the match 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4.

“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev. “I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but I told myself: ‘What would Novak do?’ What came into my mind, I just thought, ‘OK, I’m going to make him work. If he wants to win it, he’s going to have to fight until the last point’. I managed to raise my level.”

