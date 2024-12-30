Daniels and Cal Baptist host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-6)

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts UC Irvine after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist's 79-73 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Lancers have gone 5-2 in home games. Cal Baptist is eighth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Anteaters have gone 4-2 away from home. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 8.4.

Cal Baptist scores 77.2 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.1 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Leuchten is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press