Danielle Jonas Wore a 'Mrs. Jonas' Bracelet to a Jonas Brothers Concert on Her Birthday: 'So Special'

"How did I get this lucky?" Kevin wrote on Instagram Monday of Danielle

Danielle Jonas doesn't mind flexing her last name every once in a while.

Earlier this week, Danielle celebrated her 37th birthday at a Jonas Brothers concert where she wore a beaded bracelet reading "Mrs. Jonas."

"Yesterday was so so special! Thank you for all of the love and sweet birthday wishes 🥰🎂✨," Danielle — who is married to Kevin, 35, the eldest of the Jonas Brothers — wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo dump from her birthday, including a close-up of the bracelet.

Kevin marked Danielle's birthday with a sweet tribute on social media Monday.

"How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle," he wrote next to a photo of the couple embracing one another on Instagram. "I love you so much."

While many fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their birthday wishes, Danielle received another notable tribute from Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Chopra Jonas, 41, who is married to Kevin's brother Nick Jonas, wrote on her Instagram Story on top of a photo of the mom of two: "Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Wish you love and all the good things in the world! @daniellejonas."

Kevin and Danielle have been married since December 2009 and share daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6.

Earlier this year, they reflected on their wedding day in a conversation with PEOPLE and revealed how they made an effort to make it extra special.

"Through the craziness of the wedding day and all the planning, during our reception we found ourselves tucked in the corner only focusing on each other," they said.

"The quiet of finding each other in that moment showed that no matter how insane our lives will be, as long as we have one another we are happy," they added.

In June, Danielle further gushed about their marriage in an Instagram tribute to Kevin in honor of Father's Day.

"Life has given us a wonderful family, a happy home, and love for each other. Most importantly, it has given us each other. I am so grateful to have you as a husband," she wrote.



