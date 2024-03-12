Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans agree to two-year, $49 million contract, per reports

On Monday, the Houston Texans lost edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Minnesota Vikings as NFL free agency negotiations opened. On Tuesday, the Texans answered back by grabbing the Vikings' marquee free agent to replenish their pass rush.

Danielle Hunter agreed to a two-year, $49 million contract with the Texans on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Hunter, 29, lands one of the biggest paydays in free agency after he tallied a career-high 16 ½ sacks. The four-time Pro Bowl selection's deal includes $48 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Hunter missed the entire 2020 season due to a neck injury and played in just seven games in 2021 before being sidelined by a torn pectoral.

He will slide into a Texans front four led by reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., who recorded seven sacks in 2023.

Danielle Hunter walks off the field during the Vikings' game against the Lions on Dec. 11, 2022.

Houston also added former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry in free agency.

