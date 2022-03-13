Danielle Fishel Says She and Ben Savage Went on One Date to See If There Were 'Feelings There'

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage
Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage

Danielle Fishel may have disappointed die-hard Boy Meets World fans at 90s Con when she revealed that a real-life romance with costar Ben Savage never happened.

When asked on Saturday if she ever had a relationship with her costar from the popular coming-of-age 1990s sitcom, Fishel said, "No, we never dated."

However, after a couple of years of playing childhood sweethearts Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence, Fishel admitted that she and Savage did try to give it a shot.

"There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, 'Are there feelings there?'" she explained. "And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, 'No!' "

Though there was no romantic spark between Fishel, 40, and Savage, 41, the actors were still extremely close off set. Fishel even asked Savage to a school dance — and the night went down in true teenage sitcom fashion.

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel Boy Meets World
Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel Boy Meets World

"We had what they used to call the vice-versa dance at our school. They called it that because — in a very misogynistic way — the girls were supposed to ask the boys," she shared. "So I was supposed to ask somebody, and I asked Ben if he would go with me, and he did. And, actually, this is one of my favorite stories."

Fishel noted that Savage forgot to take his wallet and that she didn't have any money on her either, so when their night ended with a bite at Denny's, they almost got stuck washing dishes.

"We went to Denny's and ate food, and they brought us the bill, and we were like, 'Oh, we don't have any money!' I had to keep my purse there as collateral, and we drove to my parents' house, got money, and then drove back to Denny's and were like, 'Thank you so much!' "

When asked about the dance with Savage, Fishel clarified that it wasn't prom; she had another famous date for that monumental teenage moment. "I actually brought Lance Bass to my prom!" she said.

Fishel was joined Saturday by costars Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), and Trina McGee (Angela Moore) for the 90s Con Boy Meets World panel.

90&#39;s Con Portrait Studio
90's Con Portrait Studio

The series premiered in 1993 on ABC and ran for seven seasons until 2000. In 2014, Girl Meets World picked up where the story left off, running for three seasons on Disney Channel and chronicling the lives of Cory — a teacher, not entirely unlike Mr. Feeny — and Topanga, a lawyer, in New York City with their two children: Riley (the "Girl" in the show's title) and Auggie, played by Rowan Blanchard and August Maturo, respectively.

In February of last year, Fishel and Savage talked to PEOPLE about some of the most romantic moments between Cory and Topanga, the beloved 1990s couple who fell in love in their early adolescence, dated their way through college, and eventually married in the show's final season.

"One of my favorite romantic moments is at the end of the 'Starry Night' episode," Fishel said, referring to Cory and Topanga's brief breakup. "When Cory says to Shawn, 'What an interesting feeling it is,' and Shawn says, 'To know that it's over?' And Cory says, 'No, to be the only person who knows that it's not.' "

