Danielle Fishel Says Cory and Topanga Were Too Young to Wed but Plans to 'Treat' Herself on Their 25th Anniversary

The 'Boy Meets World' actress weighed in on the decisions of the fan-favorite TV couple, who got engaged at the end of high school on the show

Paul Archuleta/Getty Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel has a special anniversary coming up!

The actress, 42, revealed how she plans to celebrate her and Ben Savage’s fictional wedding anniversary this year as they'll mark 25 years since their Boy Meets World characters, Topanga and Cory, said “I do.”

“Silver! I'm going to treat myself to some silver when I get home,” Fishel said during a panel moderated by PEOPLE’s Dory Jackson at 90s Con on Saturday, referencing the traditional gift for a quarter-century anniversary. “I can't believe I've been married for 25 years. I don't look a day over 15!”

Topanga and Cory were just 18 on the show when they got engaged — on the day of their high school graduation — and when asked if they were “too young” to be taking that step, Fishel said, “Yes! Of course we were.”

“Now, it worked out for them, and kudos to them, and there are always going to be those success stories,” she continued, shouting out her former costar Tony Quinn, who remains “happily married” to the girl he met in high school. “There are stories of it working out but I would say, on a whole, getting married right out of high school is not usually ideal.”

Related: The Casts of Step by Step, Boy Meets World and More Reunited This Weekend and the Photos Are Gold

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in 'Boy Meets World'

The actress — who reprised her role as Topanga for Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017 — has previously commented on her character’s decision to marry Cory despite being so young.

"I think one of the lessons from Cory and Topanga is that regardless of whether people agree with your decision, each relationship is its own story, and it's personal to those two people," she told PEOPLE. "You only know the story of your relationship if you're in it."

Savage, 43, also weighed in as he said he admires the way Cory and Topanga "really followed their hearts" throughout the hit coming of age series, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

Story continues

Related: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel on the Cast's Bond amid Ben Savage Stepping Away: 'True Knowing Each Other'

Walt Disney Television/Getty Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage in 'Boy Meets World'

Despite their character’s lasting romantic success, Fishel and Savage never had a spark off-screen — though they tested the waters at least once.

At 90’s Con in 2022, Fishel — who has been married to comedian Jensen Karp since 2018 — said she and her costar “never dated” properly, but they did give things a shot a few years into filming.

“There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, 'Are there feelings there?'" she recalled. "And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, 'No!'"

They forged a tight bond off-screen, though, regardless, and Fishel once asked Savage to attend a school dance with her, which she called “one of my favorite stories.”

"We went to Denny's and ate food, and they brought us the bill, and we were like, 'Oh, we don't have any money!' I had to keep my purse there as collateral, and we drove to my parents' house, got money, and then drove back to Denny's and were like, 'Thank you so much!'" she shared.

Related: The Biggest Bombshells from the Boy Meets World Rewatch Podcast

Nowadays, Fishel and her other costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle don’t see much of Savage, who they claimed “ghosted” them several years ago.

He “just kind of disappeared from our lives” shortly after the birth of her son in 2019, Fishel told Variety.

It came as quite a shock, given the actor was present in the NICU when Fishel gave birth. "We were just so, so close, especially during that time. He was checking in with me regularly,” she said.

"He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day," Friedle, 47, told the outlet. "We didn't have a fight. There's no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore."



Presley Ann/Shutterstock Will Friedle, Danielle Fischel and Rider Strong at 90s Con 2024

Despite their continued distance, Fishel said, “Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what's best for him. I don’t think this is the end of our story — but time will tell.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The alleged “ghosting” came after the former onscreen couple reunited for a 2021 Panera Bread ad and Savage told PEOPLE of working with Fishel again, “It was such a fun experience because it really is like being with family. And you don't really get those opportunities often, in this business, to work with people you've grown up with.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.