Danielle Fishel freaks out meeting J. Cole 10 years after he rapped about her famous character

Turns out, stars get starstruck, too.

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is sharing a wholesome video on her Instagram that shows the exact moment she "fangirled over" getting to meet rapper J. Cole.

In the clip, Fishel can be seen walking backstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, when someone says, "Danielle, I think J. Cole's coming." The actress audibly gasps before saying, "It is J. Cole!" (The "Crooked Smile" rapper was on hand at the festival to perform "All My Life" with Lil Durk.)

Fishel can then be seen walking towards the rapper, telling him, "I have to say hi to you," before giving him a hug.

"I went and saw your show in L.A.," she tells him. "Unbelievable, I'm such a big fan." The feelings are apparently mutual, as Cole can be heard telling Fishel, "Me too, likewise. Good to see you," before Fishel, still freaking out, continues to walk down the hall with husband Jensen Karp and costar Will Friedle by her side.

Fans of the duo were quick to point out on Fishel's Instagram post that the meeting took place more than 10 years after Cole rapped about her on his 2013 track "Villuminati." The song includes a line that references Fishel's Boy Meets World character, Topanga Lawrence, in which he raps, "Boy Meets World / I'm tryna find a new Topanga."

