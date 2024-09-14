Daniele De Rossi attends pre-match press conference ahead of Genoa

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi addressed the media ahead of tomorrow’s afternoon fixture with Genoa.

The Italian technician sat down at Trigoria to attend his fourth pre-match press conference of the season.

Among other topics, De Rossi addressed Nicola Zalewski’s situation at the club.

“His situation is linked to his expiring contract. The decision to exclude him wasn’t mine,” he said.

“I don’t think the decision to freeze him out is final. If he were to renew his deal, he would be allowed back.”

“Tomorrow is a complicated match. Genoa is a difficult team to face, in one of the most fascinating stadiums, at a time of the day that I don’t like too much.”

“Hermoso and Hummels give us more possibilities, increase our experience. They need time to get to 100% condition. They are ready to play, we just need to understand how many minutes they can give us right now.”

“Dovbyk is ready to play. He will play tomorrow. For us he is a very important player, we focused a lot on him. We have to help him get less attention from defenders. Once he gets his first goal, there will be no stopping him.”

“We chose Koné for his characteristics, he allows us to play with other offensive players in midfield. From time to time, Pellegrini, Paredes and Cristante are respected less than they should be in this city. But that doesn’t change the fact that they are important players for us.”