Daniele De Rossi analyzes Roma’s 1-2 loss to Empoli

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi analyzed Roma’s defeat to Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian technician spoke to DAZN after the final whistle of the disappointing 1-2 defeat.

“There was a lack of energy and intensity in the first half,” said De Rossi. “The way we moved the ball was slow and we always passed backwards.”

“When we moved forward we were also dangerous. It’s difficult when the opponent knows how to defend well and you dribble slowly and don’t take precautions – that’s when you start conceding counterattacks, losing confidence and the pitch.”

“In the second half we pushed more, we had a good second half even if our luck didn’t turn around.”

“We must play stronger – in football you have to play stronger and I have to do a better job of picking those who do.”

“Artem must be served in space and the pressure removed from him in the middle of the area. Otherwise it is difficult for him to find the right spaces. In the final meters he often keeps the ball and he did so today too.”

“He needs to do better, both training and other things. In the second half we were desperate and at 2-0 we went all out to try to recover the result.”

“We must work in order to reduce the number of counterattacks we’re conceding. It is something we have to improve.”