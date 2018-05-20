Daniel Suarez makes main event, nearly steals show Daniel Suarez won his way into the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then he almost won the thing. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the second 20-lap stage of the preceding Monster Energy Open, clinching his spot in the main event. From there, he proved he belonged, standing …

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the second 20-lap stage of the preceding Monster Energy Open, clinching his spot in the main event. From there, he proved he belonged, standing toe-to-toe … and fender-to-fender … with the likes of eventual race winner Kevin Harvick and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

Suarez, who finished second to Harvick, restarted on the inside lane of NASCAR Overtime in the final 10-lap stage and appeared to sneak past Harvick with a push from Hamlin. Suarez, though, never got clear and could not jump up in front of Harvick, who eventually powered around Suarez on the outside with a healthy push from Joey Logano.

“I feel like we had a car capable of winning the race,” Suarez told FS1 after the race. ” … It hurts to be close and not get it.”

