Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

, 28, will compete in the Cup Series this season for Gaunt Brothers Racing, which will move to a fulltime team for the first time in its existence, Motorsport.com has learned.

An official announcement of the move is expected sometime this week.

was moved into his No. 41 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing after Suarez completed just one year with the organization.

Recently, Kligerman told NBC Sports – with whom he does NASCAR TV work – that he would not be returning to the No. 96 this season.

Sources have also confirmed to Motorsport.com that Kennington – who has competed in the Daytona 500 in 2017 and 2018 for the team – has also been informed he will not compete in the No. 96 this season.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by team officials.

in the series standings with four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and won one pole.

In 108 career Cup starts, Suarez has a career-best finish of second, which came in the July race at Pocono in 2018.

The native of Monterrey, Mexico, became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race in 2016 with his Xfinity Series win at Michigan International Speedway.

He made all but one of his 84 Xfinity starts – including his three series wins – and his first 72 Cup starts with Joe Gibbs Racing.

