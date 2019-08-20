Daniel Suarez finishes eighth at Bristol Motor Speedway

Daniel Suarez finished eighth in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. It’s Suarez’s ninth top-10 finish of the season.

Denny Hamlin came away with the victory in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto finishing second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Kyle Busch took fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Larson came away victorious in Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch winning Stage 2.

Suarez earned 38 points over the weekend, giving him 591 on the year. He ranks No. 16 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall points standings.

The third-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Suarez qualified in 18th position at 127.174 mph.

Suarez still is looking for his first career win but boasts seven top-five finishes and 29 finishes in the top 10.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

