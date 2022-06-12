Daniel Suarez Finally Earns Breakthrough NASCAR Win At Sonoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fred Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ross Chastain
    American stock car racing driver
Photo credit: Sean Gardner - Getty Images
Photo credit: Sean Gardner - Getty Images

Daniel Suarez has been waiting for this a long time. He won a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship all the way back in 2016, leading to an immediate promotion to Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series. He went winless in two years with Toyota's lead team and another with Stewart-Haas Racing after that. It forced him into a role with the struggling Gaunt Brothers racing in 2020, then led him to take a shot on the brand new Trackhouse Racing in 2021. When Trackhouse became a winning team with Ross Chastain earlier this year, he had to wait his turn. It was a particularly hard pill to swallow at the Circuit of the Americas, where Suarez was spun out of contention for a win late. That turn finally came today in California.

Today's race at Sonoma Racway was relatively uneventful for a Cup Series race, particularly one on a road course. Suarez had been running in the middle of the top ten throughout the race and, when both leading Hendrick Motorsports cars suffered their share of issues in the pit lane, that battle with Roush Fenway Keselowski's Chris Buescher became a battle for the race lead. Buescher ran within a second of Suarez for much of the run, but he lost momentum as his tires aged and,, with ten to go, Suarez put Buescher far in his mirrors. He would go on to take his first Cup Series win by more than five seconds.

The win makes Suarez the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series winner from Mexico. Not only that, it makes him just the fifth-ever Cup Series winner born anywhere but the U.S., a list that has not expanded since 2012. By coming to NASCAR and making a career for himself at the highest level of stock car racing, he has accomplished an incredibly rare thing. Now, with the win and a very good shot of making the playoffs, he'll be fighting for his first career Cup Series championship.

The win is also the third of the season for Trackhouse Racing, an operation that started with Suarez and team owner Justin Marks just last season. That means the second-year team is now tied with powerhouses Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing with three wins each, trailing only the four-car Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut in total wins on the season. Both Suarez and Ross Chastain will be must-watch drivers in the playoffs.

Next weekend is NASCAR's sole off-weekend this season. When the series comes back in two weeks, it will head to the Nashville Superspeedway and begin its stretch of races aired on NBC.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Daniel Suárez becomes first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race

    Daniel Suárez became the first driver born in Mexico to win a NASCAR Cup race Sunday, claiming victory in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

  • Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma

    Suárez, a 30-year-old native of Monterrey, finally won in the 195th career start of a Cup Series career that began in 2017. Suárez got past Buescher and took charge early in the final stage on this hilly road course in Northern California wine country, and he persevered through a pit stop and a caution to emerge in front with 23 laps to go.

  • Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See The Best Looks On Broadway's Biggest Night

    Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and other stars helped bring the 2022 theater season to a spectacular close Sunday.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of