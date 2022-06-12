Daniel Suarez Finally Earns Breakthrough NASCAR Win At Sonoma

Photo credit: Sean Gardner - Getty Images

Daniel Suarez has been waiting for this a long time. He won a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship all the way back in 2016, leading to an immediate promotion to Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series. He went winless in two years with Toyota's lead team and another with Stewart-Haas Racing after that. It forced him into a role with the struggling Gaunt Brothers racing in 2020, then led him to take a shot on the brand new Trackhouse Racing in 2021. When Trackhouse became a winning team with Ross Chastain earlier this year, he had to wait his turn. It was a particularly hard pill to swallow at the Circuit of the Americas, where Suarez was spun out of contention for a win late. That turn finally came today in California.

Today's race at Sonoma Racway was relatively uneventful for a Cup Series race, particularly one on a road course. Suarez had been running in the middle of the top ten throughout the race and, when both leading Hendrick Motorsports cars suffered their share of issues in the pit lane, that battle with Roush Fenway Keselowski's Chris Buescher became a battle for the race lead. Buescher ran within a second of Suarez for much of the run, but he lost momentum as his tires aged and,, with ten to go, Suarez put Buescher far in his mirrors. He would go on to take his first Cup Series win by more than five seconds.

The win makes Suarez the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series winner from Mexico. Not only that, it makes him just the fifth-ever Cup Series winner born anywhere but the U.S., a list that has not expanded since 2012. By coming to NASCAR and making a career for himself at the highest level of stock car racing, he has accomplished an incredibly rare thing. Now, with the win and a very good shot of making the playoffs, he'll be fighting for his first career Cup Series championship.

The win is also the third of the season for Trackhouse Racing, an operation that started with Suarez and team owner Justin Marks just last season. That means the second-year team is now tied with powerhouses Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing with three wins each, trailing only the four-car Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut in total wins on the season. Both Suarez and Ross Chastain will be must-watch drivers in the playoffs.

Next weekend is NASCAR's sole off-weekend this season. When the series comes back in two weeks, it will head to the Nashville Superspeedway and begin its stretch of races aired on NBC.

