Daniel Suarez drives No. 41 Ford Mustang to 14th-place finish at Dover International Speedway

Daniel Suarez finished 14th in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, adding 23 points to his season total.

Suarez now sits at 730 points on the season. He’s collected three top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the race, with Martin Truex Jr finishing second, and Alex Bowman placing third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Denny Hamlin in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Larson has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin came away victorious in Stage 1, and Truex took Stage 2.

Suarez qualified in 15th position at 164.639 mph. He led once for a total of one lap, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 81. He still is looking for career victory No. 1, but boasts seven top-five finishes and 31 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured three cautions and 17 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Larson’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1093 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1058. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1027 points on the season.

Daniel Suarez Driver Page | Get Daniel Suarez Gear | Race Center