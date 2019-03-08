Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell fight during qualifying at Phoenix

Daniel Suarez (pictured) physically fought with Michael McDowell on Friday at Phoenix. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

There was a fight after the first round of qualifying Friday at Phoenix. Seriously.

Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell had a disagreement about the space each other had on the track during the round. Suarez went over to confront McDowell about the on-track problem and McDowell responded with a shove as he saw Suarez coming toward him.

Things escalated from there, as Suarez quickly got the takedown on McDowell.

Nice takedown of Michael McDowell by Daniel Suarez pic.twitter.com/WbjkDX5Csf — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) March 8, 2019

The funniest part of the whole ordeal was McDowell tugging on Suarez’s leg as Suarez was being held down.

Michael McDowell really wanted Daniel Suarez's leg. (screenshot via Fox Sports 1)

After they were separated, the two drivers discussed their differences and went on their separate ways. Suarez was unhappy that McDowell was in his way while he tried to advance to the second round of qualifying.

“Just lack of respect. Track position is big in these races these days and you have to qualify well to have a good stall on pit road ...” Suarez said. “Just a lack of respect. Everyone here in the garage knows the second [qualifying] lap is the good one. You have to try to get out of the way is someone is coming for a hot lap. He didn’t. He killed me in one corner. I thought he was going to get out of the way in that second corner and he didn’t and I almost wrecked him. And I think he was disappointed because I was trying to wreck him afterwards. But that’s racing.”

McDowell termed it a “miscommunication” between the Ford drivers.

“Just miscommunication on the race track. We all kind of waited until the end and you just had a lot of traffic. So just unfortunate. He was upset that I held him up on his good lap and then he tried to crash us. So I just didn’t appreciate it.”

Ryan Blaney wins pole

Ryan Blaney will start first in Sunday’s race. It’s his first pole of the season and the sixth of his career.

He beat out Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin for the top spot in the third round of qualifying. Blaney is the only member of Team Penske who hasn’t won a race so far in the 2019 season. Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta two weeks ago and Joey Logano won last week at Las Vegas.

Starting lineup

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Chase Elliott

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kyle Busch

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Alex Bowman

7. William Byron

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Martin Truex Jr.

10. Erik Jones

11. Daniel Hemric

12. Joey Logano

13. Austin Dillon

14. Aric Almirola

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Kurt Busch

17. Paul Menard

18. Ryan Newman

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Ty Dillon

21. Ryan Preece

22. Chris Buescher

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Corey LaJoie

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Clint Bowyer

27. Michael McDowell

28. Daniel Suarez

29. David Ragan

30. Matt Tifft

31. Kyle Larson

32. Landon Cassill

33. Ross Chastain

34. Cody Ware

35. Quin Houff

