Subpoena coming for Commanders owner Daniel Snyder's testimony? Live updates from NFL hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Schad and Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WASHINGTON — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the alleged toxic workplace environment within the Washington Commanders organization.

At the center of the investigation is team owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of several different instances of inappropriate workplace conduct.

On Tuesday, details involving a 2009 sexual assault allegation against Snyder emerged in which a female employee accused Snyder of asking her for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes on a private area of one of the team’s planes while returning from a work trip to Las Vegas.

This will be at least the sixth time Goodell appears before a Congressional hearing, and his first since 2009. Snyder, through his attorney, declined to testify, indicating that he was out of the country because of a "longstanding Commanders-related business conflict."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

WHAT'S NEXT: Will Deshaun Watson face NFL punishment?

Roger Goodell virtually testifies to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday
Roger Goodell virtually testifies to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday

Follow along for the latest updates from Wednesday's hearing.

Goodell: 'I do not recall' Snyder disclosing 2009 sexual assault allegation

Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) posed pointed questions to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about a 2009 sexual assault allegation levied against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the details of which came to light in the last week.

When asked if Snyder disclosed the incident, which the Washington Post reported was settled for $1.6 million for the victim to not come forward publicly, Goodell said: "I don't recall" Snyder informing him or the league about it. According to the 2008 personal conduct policy, players, coaches and team executives were required to inform the NFL of allegations like these.

Goodell then acknowledged that failing to disclose a matter like that to the NFL "would violate policy, yes."

Later, Goodell was asked to compare the workplace environment at the Commanders' organization to others that have been investigated in the past.

"I have not seen a workplace anywhere near what we've seen with the Commanders," Goodell replied.

Goodell fields questions about Jack Del Rio's 'dust-up' comments

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) posed questions to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concerning the Washington Commanders' decision to fine defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio over recent comments he made that referred to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a "dust-up."

Washington coach Ron Rivera on June 10 announced that he was fining Del Rio $100,000.

"That was a decision made by Coach Rivera," he says. "They are responsible for monitoring and managing their own workplace. He made that decision on his own. I did not speak to him. I have great respect for Coach Rivera. He made that decision for reasons that I'm sure he felt were important."

Jordan then pressed Goodell and tried to compare the Del Rio fine to the allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace interactions levied against Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Goodell said in response that the Del Rio comments were "something that did not rise to the occasion of what we're discussing today."

Chairwoman Maloney announces intent to subpoena for Snyder's testimony

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) announced during an exchange with Roger Goodell that she intends to issue a subpoena to obtain testimony from Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who declined to appear at Wednesday's hearing.

The announcement came after Rep. Maloney asked Goodell if he planned to discipline Snyder for failing to appear before Congress. Goodell said it is not his responsibility to compel Snyder to testify. Maloney then said she intended to issue a Committee deposition for Snyder.

"If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so," Maloney said. "The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders."

— Tom Schad

Goodell acknowledges 'unprofessional and unacceptable' workplace environment in Washington

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in his opening statement at a Congressional hearing Wednesday that he acknowledged the workplace in Washington was “unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous aspects” but did not indicate that the league would make public the comprehensive details of the league’s report into the organization.

Goodell said that the league “did not receive a written report” from the investigation led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, citing a promise of confidentiality to those who were asked to come forward.

"Oral reports are often used by the NFL and other organizations in conducting internal investigations and for other issues," Goodell said. "If appropriate, we will make public a summary of the key findings, as we did here."

Goodell also said he believed that the Commanders organization has improved its workplace environment.

"To be clear," Goodell said, "the workplace at the Commanders today bears no resemblance to the workplace that has been described to this committee."

Committee chair rips absent Snyder

In a prepared opening statement, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) ripped Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder for declining to appear at Wednesday's hearing.

"Rather than show up and take responsibility for his actions, he chose to skip town," said Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee. "Apparently, Mr. Snyder is in France, where he has docked his luxury yacht near a resort town. That should tell you just how much respect he has for women in the workplace."

Snyder said through an attorney that he was unable to appear due to a "longstanding Commanders-related business conflict." His attorneys also requested information about the scope and nature of the questions he would face.

Maloney also used her opening statement to criticize the NFL and the Commanders for declining to turn over "more than 40,000 documents" that attorney Beth Wilkinson obtained as part of an investigation into a toxic culture within the team.

"This lack of transparency suggests that rather than protecting women, the NFL is hoping to sweep this controversy under the rug — just as powerful men like Dan Snyder have done for decades," Maloney said.

— Tom Schad

Committee: Snyder orchestrated 'shadow investigation' to undermine NFL probe

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released a 29-page memo detailing some of the preliminary findings of its months-long investigation into the Washington Commanders, including evidence that owner Daniel Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" in an apparent attempt to influence an NFL probe.

In the memo, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes that lawyers for Snyder compiled a "dossier" containing telephone records and social media posts by former employees who had publicly accused the Commanders of fostering a toxic workplace culture – as well as some of the journalists who amplified those claims.

The memo also outlines what it says were attempts by Snyder to influence the NFL's investigation into the matter, which was led by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Snyder's team obtained inappropriate emails sent by former team president Bruce Allen and passed them along to the league to "offer up an alternative target for the investigation," according to the memo.

"Mr. Snyder went to considerable lengths as part of his shadow investigation to undermine the Wilkinson Investigation, including by attempting to discredit accusers, intimidate witnesses, and shift blame to others," Maloney wrote in the memo.

"Unfortunately, because the NFL declined to release detailed findings from the internal investigation, the full extent of misconduct at the team is not publicly known."

The memo was released hours before the Oversight Committee's scheduled hearing on the matter, where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was slated to testify remotely. Snyder was also invited to testify but declined.

The hearing comes almost a year after the NFL released a summary of the key findings in the Wilkinson investigation and levied a $10 million fine against the Commanders. It did not release a written report on the findings, however, nor suspend or punish Snyder.

Goodell has said the league decided not to release a detailed written report on the findings of Wilkinson's investigation to protect the privacy of former team employees. Several of the employees who participated in the investigation have since lobbied the NFL to release a written report and claimed the league is trying to cover for Snyder.

Wednesday's memo states that the NFL was briefed on the Commanders investigation 16 times by Wilkinson's team, and that Snyder also received "periodic updates" during the course of the probe. It also details a common interest agreement between the team and the league that it says created "a back-channel to block the release of information and make confidential presentations designed to steer the course of the investigation."

The memo, sent by Maloney to other members of the House Oversight Committee, also includes new allegations of the toxic workplace culture within the team, which it portrays as being facilitated by Snyder.

According to the memo, the team's former chief operating officer David Pauken testified that when Snyder was told that a female public relations staffer had been groped by a coach, Snyder simply directed the public relations staffer to "stay away" from the coach.

“It is clear the outcome of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Washington Commanders was predetermined from the beginning," a spokesperson for Snyder said in a statement. "The committee’s decision to release a ‘report’ and introduce legislation prior to the hearing is proof-positive this was always going to be little more than a politically-charged show trial, not about uncovering the truth. Hopefully, the committee will utilize its resources going forward for more pressing national matters, instead of an issue a football team addressed years ago.”

— Tom Schad

Snyder's issues force owners to mull drastic options: Opinion

Snyder, the controversial Washington Commanders owner – under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Virginia attorney general after allegations of financial improprieties were revealed in a Congressional committee probe — is very much on the minds of some fellow NFL owners who would go as far as trying to force Snyder from their ranks.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” an NFL team owner told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity in May. The owner did not want to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

“I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

It’s unclear exactly how many team owners would push for action against Snyder. A third team owner responded to an interview request by indicating that he would wait until the pending investigations were resolved. Several other owners declined or didn’t respond to interview requests.

A fourth team owner, speaking under the condition of anonymity, told USA TODAY Sports that the brewing anti-Snyder movement is significant – and was before the latest allegations surfaced. The owner, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, described a session during the last league meeting in late March in Palm Beach, Florida, that included commissioner Roger Goodell and owners, when several owners openly expressed their angst.

— Jarrett Bell

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

Contact Lorenzo Reyes at lgreyes@usatoday.com or on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daniel Snyder to be subpoenaed for testimony? NFL hearing live updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bugatti’s Newest Chiron Is Named After Its Founder’s Daughter—and Only 3 Will Be Made

    The hand-crafted hypercar's design is inspired by her love of Art Deco style.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: It has been a long time since the Giants were any good

    Perhaps Brian Daboll is finally the right hire for the Giants.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.