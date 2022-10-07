After Daniel Rodriguez’s injury withdrawal, bout with Neil Magny rescheduled for UFC’s Nov. 5 event

Daniel Rodriguez and Neil Magny will still get the chance to fight each other next. It just won’t happen on its original date.

After Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) revealed an elbow infection would prevent him from fighting Magny (26-9 MMA, 19-8 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 212 on Oct. 15, the promotion has opted against seeking a replacement and rescheduled the welterweight contest for UFC Fight Night on Nov. 5, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The promotion announced the change on Friday.

Rodriguez competed on the re-shuffled UFC 279 card less than two weeks ago. Originally scheduled to face Kevin Holland, Rodriguez drew Li Jingliang instead after Holland was pulled to face Khamzat Chimaev. Rodriguez edged out Jingliang by split decision to notch his fourth straight win.

Meanwhile, Magny will look to rebound from his submission loss to unbeaten prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC on ESPN 38 in June. Prior to that, the 35-year-old veteran scored back-to-back wins over Geoff Neal and Max Griffin.

The latest UFC Fight Night lineup for Nov. 5 includes:

Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman

