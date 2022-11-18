Daniel Ricciardo and OKX look to the future with cyber-punk helmet takeover

Daniel Ricciardo's cyber-punk helmet takeover

• Ricciardo to race in futuristic-themed helmet during the final race of the F1 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

• Helmet features OKX style cyberpunk honey badger in homage to nickname

• Ricciardo and OKX look ahead to exciting partnership plans off-track in 2023

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has revealed a futuristic design takeover of fan-favourite F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo’s race helmet for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The helmet is a visual representation of OKX and Daniel Ricciardo's future facing partnership. OKX is constantly looking to the future and aiming to lead and accelerate growth in crypto-trading and wider Web3 engagement. As Daniel races the Yas Marina Circuit, his helmet reminds us that the future is bright for the much-loved driver.

Ricciardo’s iconic ‘Honey Badger’ nickname comes from his unwavering, fearless and fierce nature, although he may look harmless on the outside. In honour of this nickname, the helmet’s design features the trademark animal, cyber-punked in OKX’s signature cutting-edge aesthetic, and is topped with a fluorescent blue quiff and ultramodern glasses.

OKX’s vibrant style and colouration has been incorporated throughout the design, such as the neon pink hues, which are a nod to the McLaren x OKX ‘Future Mode’ livery takeover during this season’s Singapore Grand Prix. During that race, the team saw its best result of the year.

The OKX graffitied ‘smiley’ logo is prominent on the crown of the helmet, which complemented by the chrome finish, will give F1 fans a clear view of their ‘new favourite crypto trading app’ throughout the race.

Daniel Ricciardo said: “The final race with McLaren means so much to me. The futuristic design takeover with OKX on my helmet, aligns with exactly the mindset I wanted to go into this race with - looking ahead to the future. There are so many fun opportunities in the Web3 space and OKX is the perfect partner to explore them with. Plus, I now have a cyber-punked honey badger… what’s not to love?!”

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX said: “Daniel is a household name in F1, so the race in Abu Dhabi will be one for the history books. When we thought about the helmet design, we agreed that this was the perfect time to talk about the future – for Daniel, our partnership, and the world of web3.

“As crypto trading continues to grow, so do our opportunities to engage with new audiences, including Daniel’s loyal fans, who will be eagerly awaiting what his next chapter holds. We can’t wait to take that journey with the Honey Badger and share our exciting plans for 2023, off track.”

OKX and Daniel Ricciardo began their partnership in May 2022 and have since built OKX’s presence in F1 as the Primary Partner of McLaren Racing. Through their partnership with Ricciardo, OKX aims to bring crypto trading into the mainstream by supercharging the fan experience. With plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline, this helmet embodies a bright future for OKX and Daniel together.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

Since 2017, OKX has served a global community of people who share a common interest in participating in a new financial system that is designed to be a level playing field for everyone. We strive to educate people on the potential of crypto markets and how to invest and trade responsibly. Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is our latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc373aab-0b7f-4984-baf8-f982398f7eef


