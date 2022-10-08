Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return in 2024

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Suzuka
·3 min read

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula One grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.

Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri for next season.

Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.

Oscar Piastri will replace Ricciardo at McLaren from 2023.
Oscar Piastri will replace Ricciardo at McLaren from 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead will be gunning for a drive the following year.

“To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of, I knew they were they were talking for a while and I knew though they were very interested in Pierre,” he said, shortly after qualifying 11th for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“Let’s say I was prepared for that and no surprise so we were trying to, let’s say, navigate our way around that and figure out what was next.

“But I think the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in 2023, I think it’s now just trying to set up for for ’24.

“I think that there could be some better opportunities then so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set.”

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a role as reserve driver at Mercedes and revealed he intends to be in and around F1 as opposed to seeking race seats elsewhere.

“Certainly the plan is still to be involved in F1,” he added.

“It’s kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit as I see it – and let’s say as far as my F1 career goes the full intention is (to be driving) for ’24.

Ricciardo qualified 11th for Sunday's race at Suzuka.
Ricciardo qualified 11th for Sunday’s race at Suzuka. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Sure it could open up opportunities to maybe do some of that stuff but I if I feel it’s going to deviate away from my target then I will still say it’s not really where I’m looking.

“As fun or cool as it sounds to compete in something else the truth is, mentally, I’m not there yet. I’m still so so engaged in this and I think a bit of time off out of a seat will probably do me good.

“I would probably use that as opposed to trying to jump in something else and stay busy in a different category. I’d say pretty convincingly it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.”

Ricciardo has been ever-present in F1 since debuting for the now-defunct Hispania Racing at the 2011 British Grand Prix, going on to race for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Renault before joining McLaren in 2021.

Latest Stories

  • AGT: All-Stars Spinoff Ordered at NBC — But Which Judge Isn't Returning?

    NBC is expanding America’s Got Talent with another international spinoff, and it’s bringing (almost) the entire crew along for the ride. The network has ordered AGT: All-Stars, which it describes as a “new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and […]

  • Biden cries hypocrisy after GOP ask for money they voted against

    President Joe Biden on Friday hit out at Republican members of Congress for repeatedly requesting federal funds for projects in their districts when they’d voted against the very bills which had made the funds available to them.Source: Reuters

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a