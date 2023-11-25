Daniel Radcliffe's TV series Miracle Workers gets cancelled

TBS/Greg Gayne - Sky

Daniel Radcliffe's Miracle Workers will not return for a fifth season.

This comedy anthology first aired in 2019 with Harry Potter actor Radcliffe playing the angel Craig Bog, before switching to the roles of Prince Chauncley the Pretty Cool, Reverend Ezekiel Brown, and Sid in its subsequent seasons.

TVLine first reported the show's cancellation, although no reason was provided.



All four seasons of Miracle Workers – the latter three of which are subtitled Dark Ages, Oregon Trail and End Times – featured Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass in the cast too.

Guest stars included Radcliffe's real-life partner Erin Darke, who gave birth to their first child earlier in the year, Dune's David Dastmalchian, Guardians of the Galaxy's Peter Serafinowicz, Rick and Morty's Chris Parnell, and Barbie's Jamie Demetriou.

It's been a busy month for the TV networks and streamers, with CBS axing The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and Netflix dropping Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzar.

Following the news, original Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo expressed her sadness over on Instagram.

"Friends, by now you've probably heard that there will be no season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff," she wrote.

"The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy."

Miracle Workers aired on TBS in the US and Sky in the UK.

